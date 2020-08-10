More Arrests At Rockford City Market

14 protesters were arrested Friday during a demonstration organized by the May 30th Alliance outside the Rockford City Market. Upwards of 50 protesters gathered across the street from the market at the Joe Marino Park and called for solidarity.

Audio From Rockford City Market Protest, August 7.

Protesters could be heard throughout the city market chanting, "It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains. We have nothing to lose but our chains."

Protesters took to the intersection of State and Water streets, but remained on the crosswalks, effectively stopping traffic. A group of onlookers from the market cheered as protesters were rounded up and in some cases carried away by police officers.

The charges brought against the protesters included disordely conduct, resisting arrest, mob action and aggravated battery.