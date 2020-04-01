Larry “The Flag Man” Eckhardt, Who Dedicated His Life To Honoring Veterans, Has Died

Yesterday morning, Larry Eckhardt walked his final flag line. The marine veteran from Little York, Ill., known affectionately throughout the Midwest as “The Flag Man,” died at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was 63.

Eckhardt served in the United States Marine Corp reserves and was employed at International Harvester as a machinist for 25 years. He became known as “The Flag Man” in 2005 when he started placing American flags along funeral routes for fallen veterans and first responders.

“That’s what impresses me most about Larry,” said Rick Otey, a veteran and friend of Eckhardt’s. “Just the fact that here’s one individual that had an idea and ran with it and other people caught the passion.”

According to Otey, Eckhardt and his flags attended funerals in 14 states throughout the Midwest. With the help of volunteers, he would place nearly 3,000 flags along each route.

“To me that’s the sign of a true leader,” Otey said. “They build something that’s bigger than themselves. And when they’re gone, it’s not important that they’re here, because it’s not about them. It’s about the flags.”

On June 14, 2012, Illinois Governor Pat Quinn declared that day as Larry “The Flag Man” Eckhardt Day in Illinois in honor of his service to our veterans.

Just last month, when Eckhardt returned home after spending a month in an Iowa City hospital, he was welcomed by his own flag line, setup by a group of friends, veterans, first responders, and volunteers.

Visitation for Larry “The Flag Man” Eckhardt will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 1:00 to 7:00 PM at the Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo, Ill. In keeping with the CDC’s COVID-19 social restrictions, social distancing practices will be observed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.