Illinois Congressional Representatives Push For Senate Passage Of American Rescue Plan

Several U.S. representatives from northeastern Illinois Friday argued for the passage of a massive COVID relief bill.

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood said the American Rescue Plan contains various forms of COVID-related aid for the nation, including more stimulus checks.

“It will send another round of $1400 direct payments in addition to the $600 payments that went out earlier this year following the December relief bill. This money makes a real difference for workers and their families and for the local businesses where they spend it.”

Congressman Bill Foster discussed vaccination aid.

“The American Rescue Plan provides $20 billion to makes sure that our vaccination efforts are successful, including funding to hire public health workers in our communities to help people get vaccinated. It also includes nearly $50 billion for improving testing and tracing, and invest in rapid testing, which will allow for successful re-opening.”

Other areas of concern include aid for small businesses and extending unemployment benefits. The representatives were joined by local leaders from counties such as DuPage and Will. They also expressed a need for the Senate to vote in favor of the American Rescue Plan.