Facebook 'Likes' DeKalb With Announcement Of $800 Million Data Center

Facebook is building an $800 million data center in DeKalb. City leaders have been working out the details for months under the secret project name “Ventus.”

DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas confirmed the project early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the facility will be the 12th Facebook data center in the United States -- and is being touted for its energy efficiency.

It’s expected to be supported by 100% renewable energy and use 80% less water than the average data center.

The social media company is partnering with the City of DeKalb, the Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District, and Krusinski Construction Company to help design, build and provide support for infrastructure in the area. This includes nearly three miles of water lines, one and a half miles of sewer extension and repaving local roads.

It’s also expected to bring about 100 operational jobs to Illinois, with more than a thousand temporary construction jobs.

In lieu of a groundbreaking, officials made the announcement on Facebook.