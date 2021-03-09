David Byrd Named DeKalb's Newest Police Chief

The search for DeKalb’s new police chief is finally over.

DeKalb's new Police Chief broadcast.

David Byrd is DeKalb’s newest police chief. The hiring of the Chicago native and 31-year veteran colonel with the Illinois State Police received no objections from DeKalb City Council.

City Manager Bill Nicklas supported Byrd’s nominations and said in a press release, "Our background work has revealed that he is a hands-on leader who prefers to meet and engage the communities he serves face-to-face, and in the locations and spaces where residents are most comfortable."

Before making his move to DeKalb official, Byrd worked extensively in northern Illinois. In his most recent post he served as the Illinois State Police’s Deputy Director of the Division of Patrol. He’s held several other titles with the state law enforcement including assistant deputy director for the Office of the Director and north region commander.

The Community Search Committee reviewed 27 candidates which it then narrowed to two finalists. The two candidates then took part in a marathon day of interviews with two separate panels: first, with local law enforcement leaders from DeKalb county, Sycamore, and NIU; and second, with city employees.

Both candidates had hour-long interviews with Nicklas and the community search committee before back-to-back hour-long Q&As with officers from the DeKalb Police Department.

According to a press release from the City, Byrd was the community search committee's unanimous decision.

The DeKalb City Council’s selection of Byrd to Police Chief will represent the first person of color to lead the department in over 130 years since its founding.

Byrd starts the job May 1.