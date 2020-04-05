COVID-19 Updates, April 5: More State Help With Emergency Childcare

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 899 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus as of April 5. That brings the total in Illinois to 274 people who have died and 11,256 who have tested positive.

At the governor’s daily COVID-19 news conference, State Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there has been a second death of a person incarcerated at Stateville Prison. She also reminded Illinoisans that every one of these numbers represents a real person -- so it is critical that everyone continues to protect each other by staying home, washing hands, covering coughs, and following other safe practices during this pandemic.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker praised childcare workers who are taking care of the children of people who are deemed “essential” as the state deals with the coronavirus. He announced an expansion of the state’s Child Care Assistance program, which covers much of the cost of childcare for qualified workers. Eligibility now includes more health care workers and support staff, grocery clerks, and food producers.

Pritzker also announced enhanced reimbursement rates for emergency child care centers and homes. The 30% increase is intended to help defray the cost of caring for smaller groups of children.

Additional information for:

Child Care Assistance: Illinois Department of Human Services; coronavirus.illinois.gov

Child Care Providers or those interested in reopening: coronavirus.illinois.gov;

www2.illinois.gov/sites/OECD

Monday’s 10 AM Child Care Provider webinar: www2.illinois.gov/sites/OECD/Pages/COVID-19.aspx