Aurora Is Gearing Up For National Poetry Month

Aurora’s poet laureate is making sure that poetry is in clear view in the city’s downtown.

Karen-Fullett Christensen was at the starting line ready to take off after her appointment. But before she could get into a stride the pandemic swooped in like a whirlwind.

“So, all the great plans that I had of things I wanted to do related to the poet laureate position really had to be put on hold with the exception of the Aurora Poet Laureate Facebook page,” she said, “and then everything that we're doing with A-Town Poetics.”

With Poetry Month approaching she thought back to a past project.

“Back in the day, when we did this project with Cultural Creatives, one of the things we were trying to do was fill vacant storefront windows in downtown Aurora," she said.

She is working with Aurora Downtown to do something similar.

Writers in the Fox Valley region are encouraged to submit work to Fullett-Christensen by March 1st at 5 p.m. Anything accepted after the required number will be posted on the Aurora Poet Laureate Facebook Page.