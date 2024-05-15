Teresa Wilmot

Born and raised in Danville, Illinois, Teresa graduated from NIU in 1970, settling in Northern Illinois. After 7 years teaching English to 7th graders in Forreston, she changed careers. She spent 39 years as an industrial buyer of carloads of flour, truckloads of steel, and containers of bandages, retiring as a “drug dealer” of prescription drugs for Mylan Institutional. A widow, she has one daughter, a Unitarian Universalist minister. Her primary hobby is music, having played viola with Rockford Symphony since 1972, but she also enjoys knitting and learning Spanish via DuoLingo.