Michele Morgan Bolton is a writer, mother, and adventurer. She is a former journalist for major news organizations who lives on the glorious South Coast of Massachusetts. She is inspired in the garden and on the beach, writes grants for a large, urban school district, and fosters homeless puppies with her amazing daughter, Tori. She is always looking for joyfully empowered ways of keeping her son Alex’s memory alive. Michele is working on a collection of personal essays.