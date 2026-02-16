Jim DeRogatisHost, Sound Opinions
Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, the year the Beatles arrived in America, Jim DeRogatis began voicing his opinions about rock 'n' roll shortly thereafter. He is now a professor of practice teaching arts journalism and criticism at Medill Northwestern. DeRogatis spent fifteen years as the rock critic at The Chicago Sun-Times and is the author of several books about music: Let It Blurt: The Life and Times of Lester Bangs, America’s Greatest Rock Critic and Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly. He has played in punk-rock bands since age thirteen but jokes that he is a drummer, not a musician. Contact him at jimdero.com.