Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, the year the Beatles arrived in America, Jim DeRogatis began voicing his opinions about rock 'n' roll shortly thereafter. He is now a professor of practice teaching arts journalism and criticism at Medill Northwestern. DeRogatis spent fifteen years as the rock critic at The Chicago Sun-Times and is the author of several books about music: Let It Blurt: The Life and Times of Lester Bangs, America’s Greatest Rock Critic and Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly. He has played in punk-rock bands since age thirteen but jokes that he is a drummer, not a musician. Contact him at jimdero.com.