March 16, 2026 weather-related closings and cancelations
Many schools and businesses are closed or have moved to virtual operations due to the Blizzard Warning across northern Illinois.
That includes:
Universities and Colleges:
-Virtual operations until 4:30 Monday afternoon at Northern Illinois University.
-All events at Rock Valley College are canceled.
Schools:
-DeKalb District 428 schools are canceled and the last day of classes has been moved back to May 22nd
-Freeport Public Schools will have an E-learning day.
-All Rockford District 205 schools will be closed. All after-school activities will also be cancelled, including Y Care. The RPS 205 Administration Building, Sterling Holley, & the Operations Support Center will be open.
-All Sycamore District 427 schools are closed today Monday
Government, organizations, businesses:
-The DeKalb County Courthouse will be closed all day Monday
-The DeKalb Public Library will be closed until 2:00
- Rockford Park District facilities and programs will be closed during the day on Monday. A determination will be made later in the day whether evening programs (4p.m. and after) will be canceled. Updates at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org.
-YWCA Northwestern Illinois is closed Monday