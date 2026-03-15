March 16, 2026 weather-related closings and cancelations

Universities and Colleges:

-Virtual operations until 4:30 Monday afternoon at Northern Illinois University.

-All events at Rock Valley College are canceled.

Schools:

-DeKalb District 428 schools are canceled and the last day of classes has been moved back to May 22nd

-Freeport Public Schools will have an E-learning day.

-All Rockford District 205 schools will be closed. All after-school activities will also be cancelled, including Y Care. The RPS 205 Administration Building, Sterling Holley, & the Operations Support Center will be open.

-All Sycamore District 427 schools are closed today Monday

Government, organizations, businesses:

-The DeKalb County Courthouse will be closed all day Monday

-The DeKalb Public Library will be closed until 2:00

- Rockford Park District facilities and programs will be closed during the day on Monday. A determination will be made later in the day whether evening programs (4p.m. and after) will be canceled. Updates at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org.

-YWCA Northwestern Illinois is closed Monday