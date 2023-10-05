Amy is the Director of Friends of Illinois Nature Preserves, an organization with a mission of supporting the Illinois Nature Preserve System.

Prior to her role at Friends, Amy worked in parks and recreation in Greenville, Champaign, Freeport and eventually DeKalb. Her parks and recreation background provide her with experience in connecting people to our state’s natural areas. And she will always have a heart for aquatics – teaching swim lessons and training lifeguards. She lives in DeKalb and loves exploring the Nature Preserves throughout the state, especially with her two boys (age 21 and 13).