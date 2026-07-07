American Heart Association expands prevention efforts in Bloomington-Normal

The American Heart Association is looking to broaden fundraising and prevention efforts to include more of Central Illinois.

Historically, the group's focus has been on Champaign and Peoria. Dr. Colleen Blackburn, vice president of operations at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, wants to change that.

As the new leader of the Central Illinois Heart Ball fundraiser, previously the Peoria Heart Ball, Blackburn wants to ensure that every county in Central Illinois receives needed support for heart health.

The fundraiser has been renamed, and repositioned, to have an impact outside of Peoria as well. The ball will bring together leaders in the community on Oct. 2 at Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino in East Peoria.

After moving from Peoria to Bloomington herself, Blackburn spotted the opportunity to expand.

"We know that there is heart health, and heart health issues, across multiple counties in Illinois, and we want to make sure all those counties are being able to have the support and education for longer, healthier lives," she said.

The key, Blackburn said, is early education about prevention. She's had success getting into Bloomington schools for presentations, especially CPR demonstrations. These can pique a student's interest in heart health early in life. This helps them form healthy habits that can last a lifetime.

"That can really lead into those other discussions about healthy eating, and family history, and exercise, and really just maintaining that heart health for a lifetime," Blackburn said.

The Central Illinois Heart Ball will feature survivor stories from all parts of life, including childhood, middle age, and adulthood. Blackburn said it's a common misconception that only elderly people suffer from heart disease.

"Heart disease, it's not just an old person's disease," she said. "Heart health starts at a very young age, and it's a lot harder to treat than it is to prevent."

In addition to loss of health or life, heart disease has an economic impact on a community, Blackburn said. It can put strain on hospital systems and lead to medical debt for patients.

Funds raised at the ball will go toward future educational and prevention efforts throughout Central Illinois. The American Heart Association will also use funds raised to finance research efforts, which can help patients nationwide. This includes researching medications and clinical trials, both those currently in use and potential future opportunities.

Blackburn has a personal connection to her work. Her family has a history of heart disease that can't be controlled simply with diet and exercise. She feels hopeful about the future, saying she has seen awareness grow about heart disease throughout her career.

"We are inching our way to a healthier community," she said. "That makes me really excited."