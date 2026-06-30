Statewide: How valuable is a college degree?

While studies show a college degree provides a return on investment over a lifetime, many recent college graduates are finding it more difficult to gain employment in the current job climate. Experts say they are often struggling more than those seeking blue collar careers. On this episode, we examine some of the reasons why a degree is no longer a guarantee for finding a job.

Also:

* Brian Sapp reports on archaeological work at a southern Illinois site believed to be one of the first Black settlements in the state.

* This Week in Illinois history remembers a deadly race riot in East St. Louis.

* Charlie Schlenker has details on the Trump Administration's opposition to wind farms and how it has put on hold many Midwest projects.

* We head to Iowa to hear about landfills nearing the end of their lifespans and how local officials are responding.

* Kate Grumke with Harvest Public Media has the story of juneberries - sometimes called serviceberries - and a new push to get them on plates,

* Rich Egger talks with Sen. Mike Halpin about the effort to enact a needs-based formular for higher education funding. The idea failed to advance in the legislature this spring, but will likely resurface.