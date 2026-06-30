Congressman James Clyburn to speak at the ALPLM

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, a civil rights advocate and political leader for more than three decades, will speak at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on July 7 to help commemorate America’s 250th birthday and discuss his new book on African American politicians after the Civil War.

Clyburn’s book, “The First Eight: A Personal History of the Pioneering Black Congressmen Who Shaped a Nation,” tells the story of the Black men elected to Congress from South Carolina during Reconstruction. It also examines why the ninth, Clyburn himself, was not elected until 1992.

The evening with Clyburn starts at 6:30 with a performance of the ALPLM’s short play “Small Beginnings,” about Robert Smalls and his daring escape from slavery. Smalls went on to serve in Congress and is one of the eight elected officials profiled in Clyburn’s book. The play will be followed by a discussion between Clyburn and ALPLM Executive Director Christina Shutt.

The event is free, but seats must be reserved in advance. Visit www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov/Events to make a reservation. Audience members also have the option of buying a copy of “The First Eight” for Clyburn to sign.

“This will be a fascinating event. As a member of Congress and a passionate advocate for civil rights, Rep. Clyburn brings a unique perspective to this discussion of a critical period in American history,” Shutt said. “The timing is especially good because the history covered in ‘The First Eight’ dovetails perfectly with our latest special exhibit, which looks at efforts to build a more equal America after the Civil War and the violent backlash that stalled those efforts for decades.”

Clyburn, now in his 17th term, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his service in Congress, where he was the first African American to serve multiple terms as the majority whip and also led the Congressional Black Caucus. His accomplishments include strengthening anti-poverty programs, supporting rural development initiatives and helping establish numerous parks and historic sites related to Black history.

Reviewers have praised “The First Eight” as “gripping,” “vividly written’ and a “thoughtful consideration” of overlooked historical figures.

The ALPLM’s commemoration of America’s 250th birthday includes the special exhibit “The Second American Revolution,” which runs through Jan. 17, 2027. It traces efforts after the Civil War to rebuild America to match Lincoln’s vision and then documents the backlash that gave rise to Jim Crow laws and decades of oppression. It includes historic pieces such as the pen Lincoln used to sign the Emancipation Proclamation, Ku Klux Klan paraphernalia and a chair from Ford’s Theatre, where Lincoln was assassinated.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov.