Statewide: The complex life of Mark Twain

We remember one of America's greatest writers, Mark Twain, who grew up along the Mississippi River. A biography of Twain examines his life from his early days in Hannibal, Missouri to becoming a literary giant. Along with triumphs, he faced financial hardships. Biographer Ron Chernow talks about his book.

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Peter Medlin speaks with a professor about the Supreme court's decision impacting the Voting Rights Act and the implications for Illinois.

Yvonne Boose Student crocheting hair into the mannequin head.

We visit a Rockford school with a club that not only boosts student confidence, but also enhances their appearance.

Reporter Anna Pope attended the National Land and Range Judging Contest that drew high schoolers from across the country.

This Week in Illinois History recalls Illinois' various state mottos.

A Kentucky county recently celebrated an historic occurrence 150 years ago when locals were mystified as meat fell from the sky.

We chat with a student whose action may lead to a new life-saving law.