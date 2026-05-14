Statewide: Bees and beekeepers are losing an ally

When beekeepers are in trouble they turn to the nations top research lab. But the federal government is closing the Midwest lab and that has many worried about what it could for those who raise bees and the bees themselves.

Also:

* Evan Holden reports food pantries are bracing fort an uncertain future because of changes to the federal SNAP program.

* There is push in Illinois to change how public higher education is funded, although there are different views on how to do it.

* We’ll talk with an artist whose portraits of first time women voters is touring Illinois. The exhibit is now in Springfield.

* A longtime attorney who has represented media organizations discusses open government laws and the current state of the media industry,

* Democratic Congressman Eric Sorenson talks about his concerns over federal layoffs in his district and more.

* On This Week in Illinois History, we look back at Illinois' landmark law regarding child labor.

* We’ll hear abut people helping immigrants during the deportation crackdown. Including a woman – a stranger – who stepped in to help children left behind when their mother was taken away.

