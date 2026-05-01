On the hunt for spring ephemerals in northern Illinois

The app helps identify plants in the area.

Spring ephemerals are woodland plants found throughout the Upper Midwest. They flower in early spring as soil temperatures rise and before trees open their leaves, shading the ground below. They are the first wildflowers of the year and usually vanish by early June.



Since 2022, the Forest Preserve District of Kane County has used the iNaturalist app to help educate the public on the various ephemeral species that can be found in our region. Users can upload photos to the app and help create a record of when and where the plants bloom.

Chris Gingrich is the Assistant Superintendent of Outdoor Education for the

St. Charles Park District. Gingrich says plant signage and the iNaturalist app help participants identify plants and learn about plant habitat and characteristics.

"The community of users also helps with identifying plants and can suggest identifications when the original poster may have gotten it wrong.”



Users are invited to submit photos of the Kane County spring 2026 ephemerals through the app until May 31, 2026

