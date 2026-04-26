McLean County faces enhanced risk of severe weather on Monday

Here we go again: McLean County and the rest of Illinois will be at an enhanced risk of severe storms Monday.

The risk is a Level 3 (on a scale of 1 to 5). While the severe weather threat Monday morning is low, it increases by the afternoon into the evening. Very large hail, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and tornadoes are all possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Outside of the storms, windy conditions are expected Monday afternoon and evening, with south winds gusting up to 40 mph.

In response, the Unit 5 school district said it was considering a potential early dismissal for students Monday. Unit 5 said families would be notified by 8:30 a.m. Monday.

"We want to make families aware that an early dismissal is a possibility if conditions warrant. Nothing has been decided, but we want you to be prepared just in case," Unit 5 told families Sunday evening.

Monday's threat is the latest in a wild spring storm season. That includes two tornadoes that raced through Bloomington-Normal on April 17, causing extensive property damage but no known injuries. They were the first tornadoes in Bloomington-Normal in 20 years.