UIS faculty strike ends

After more than two weeks on the picket line, tenured and tenure-track faculty at the University of Illinois Springfield have a deal to return to work. Faculty will be back in the classroom today.

Marathon bargaining sessions over the weekend resulted in a tentative three-year agreement with the school. Details have not been released, and the agreement must still be ratified.

"During the 17-day strike forced upon us by Chancellor Gooch, we were supported by many students, staff, faculty, alumni, retirees, former employees, faculty colleagues at other Illinois public colleges and universities and community members. We are grateful for their support!" the UIS United Faculty posted on social media early Monday.

The strike began April 3. While professors are going back to teaching, it's unclear if they will remain. "Our bargaining team made the difficult decision to suspend this strike because we do not want our students to lose further instructional time as they head into final exams and graduation," said Professor Dathan Powell, UISUF President.

"We have decided to bring the administration's last offer to our membership for a vote," he said.

Students have been told to watch the course management system Canvas for details about classes. Some instruction had continued during the strike, as not all faculty were part of these bargaining units.

The faculty had been seeking a nearly 3 percent pay raise while the school was offering 1 percent. Other issues included starting pay, parking fees and assurances regarding artificial intelligence use. The previous contract expired in August.

An official statement from the UIS United Faculty Executive Faculty Board will be coming in a few days, according to the union.

The university released a statement Monday.

"The university is grateful to all parties who worked on this third successor contract for tenured and tenure-track faculty. UIS looks forward to continuing to work together to fulfill its mission to prove a uniquely student-centered educational experience, both in and out of the classroom, through active learning, meaningful research and impactful civic engagement that prepares graduates to contribute fully to society."

The strike became more contentious as negotiations dragged on, with much of the focus on Chancellor Janet Gooch. Faculty criticized the number of administrators on campus and their pay. They had also demanded the chancellor engage in bargaining directly with the union, which the school said was not the protocol.

"Chancellor Gooch's lack of leadership is a stain on the University of Illinois," Powell said. "Her disregard for the students, faculty and staff of UIS is appalling, plain and simple. No matter the results of this vote, Chancellor Gooch must step aside so UIS can enlist a real leader. Our students, faculty and staff deserve better."

This was the longest faculty strike in UIS history. In 2017, a five-day walkout ended when a deal was reached.