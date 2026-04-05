Sister mission, same state: Illinois company that supplied Apollo powers Artemis II

SPRINGFIELD – As NASA pushes toward the moon once again with Artemis II, part of that effort traces back to Illinois – the part that is parts – and NASA isn’t switching their switches.

The company that built critical component switches for the Apollo missions of the 1960s, is the company doing it still for Artemis II. As the spacecraft takes human beings, over the next week, farther than we have ever been from Earth – the ability to turn things off and on reliably in the most hostile environment known is trusted to the engineers and skilled-craftsmen of Illinois – just like it was when humanity visited the moon last more than 50 years ago.

OTTO Engineering is based in Carpentersville. Chairman Tom Roeser said that growing up, every kid knew the names of the Mercury astronauts, and now, on America’s 250th anniversary, he sees a new era of space exploration dawning as a source of national pride for a new generation of Americans and Illinoisians.

NASA states that “more than 3,800 suppliers across 49 states” help build hardware and systems for Artemis missions. At OTTO, the launch represents the latest chapter in a decades-long relationship with the U.S. space program, even though it’s just another day at work.

Roeser says OTTO employees are proud to manufacture critical components in Illinois, saying it shows the importance of supporting skilled trades and keeping high-tech manufacturing in the U.S.

Founded in 1961 by the current chairman’s father, OTTO work now connects a new generation of rocket tradesmen and observers to the enthusiasm of spaceflight.

Roeser says the company’s niche has always been designing components where failure isn’t an option.

“Lots of things that we make have got to work,” Roeser said. “If the requirements are high – well – that’s what we do.”

That expertise led NASA to approach the company nearly a decade ago to help develop parts for the Orion spacecraft. Engineers at OTTO worked directly with astronauts to refine the design – down to how switches feel to astronauts when operated with thick gloves in space.

State policymakers have also recognized the role of companies like OTTO Engineering. Lawmakers included the Advancing Innovative Manufacturing tax credit in the 2026 budget (HB 2755, Public Act 104‑0006) to encourage investment in Illinois manufacturers and spur innovation in fast-growing sectors to include aerospace, automotive, robotics, and advanced materials.

Inside OTTO, that connection to space is tangible. Roeser says employees gathered to watch the launch and marked the moment with commemorative challenge coins, a symbol of pride in their role.

“We are manufacturing things in Illinois,” he said. “All of my competitors are billion-dollar companies, and we are still able to be successful manufacturing in America.”

Roeser said sustaining that kind of work depends on investing in skilled trades workers – something he calls essential to keeping complex space exploration rooted in the United States.

The excitement surrounding the launch was felt across the country and state. U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois congratulated NASA on the successful launch, highlighting the role the state played in the mission.

OTTO Engineering Commemorative coin designs for OTTO Engineering marking the Artemis II mission.

“Illinois is home to manufacturers and universities that are proud contributors to many NASA missions, including Artemis,” Durbin told NPR Illinois in a statement.

Excitement around the Artemis II launch extended well beyond the lab at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign where hundreds gathered to watch the liftoff.

Heidi Bjerke, the senior coordinator for NASA’s Illinois Space Grant Consortium, helped organize the public viewing event which drew nearly 300 people from both the campus and the surrounding communities.

Many in the audience, she said, had never experienced a major NASA launch before. Students, in particular, were energized by the moment, Bjerke said, noting that most are too young to remember the space shuttle era, let alone Apollo.

“I think there's just an excitement to this,” said Bjerke. “To watch this launch as a bold step to the next phase to get people back to the moon.”

Bjerke, who oversees one of 52 NASA-funded space grant programs across the country supporting education and research in Illinois, said events like this help connect her students and the broader public to the significance of human spaceflight.

“It is fascinating to think that we're finally going to go back,” said Bjerke.

