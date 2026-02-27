State Week: The Illinois Accountability Commission hears more testimony

Gov. JB Pritzker formed the Illinois Accountability Commission last year following incidents during Operation Midway Blitz. The most recent hearing heard from people about the impact on children.

The panel is putting together a final report, due in April, that could result in legislation and also evidence that prosecutors might use.

We also discuss the governor's recent executive order regarding nuclear energy and more action (in both Illinois and Indiana) toward helping the Chicago Bears get a new stadium.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by professor emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Maggie Dougherty.