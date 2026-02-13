State Week: Governor deals with uncertainty as he prepares to deliver his budget address

Gov. JB Pritzker will lay out his budget proposal to state lawmakers on Wednesday. Expectations are muted as the governor has said the state will need to hold the line on spending. This comes as Pritzker continues to battle with the Trump Administration, including over concerns that federal funding earmarked for the state could be withheld.

The uncertainty has increased over the past year, making this fiscal plan Pritzker's most challenging so far.

We also discuss ongoing talks about getting the Chicago Bears a new stadium.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune reporter Jeremy Gorner.