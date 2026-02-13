© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Governor deals with uncertainty as he prepares to deliver his budget address

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIJeremy Gorner
Published February 13, 2026 at 11:59 AM CST

Gov. JB Pritzker will lay out his budget proposal to state lawmakers on Wednesday. Expectations are muted as the governor has said the state will need to hold the line on spending. This comes as Pritzker continues to battle with the Trump Administration, including over concerns that federal funding earmarked for the state could be withheld.

The uncertainty has increased over the past year, making this fiscal plan Pritzker's most challenging so far.

We also discuss ongoing talks about getting the Chicago Bears a new stadium.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune reporter Jeremy Gorner.
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Jeremy Gorner
Jeremy covers state government and politics for the Chicago Tribune.
