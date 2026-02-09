American Cancer Society study aimed at equity gaps urges Black women to share their experiences with health care

A cancer survivor from Springfield is urging Black women in Illinois to share their experiences with health care.

Erica Austin earned her Ph.D. from Illinois State University and works in the medical field. She is the Illinois ambassador for "VOICES of Black Women," a nationwide research study aimed at closing health gaps among Black women, including disproportional cancer mortality rates.

“Historically, Black women have been underrepresented in [research], which means their lived experiences, risk factors and outcomes haven't been fully captured,” Austin said. “So, VOICES was created to intentionally center Black women and to hear their voices.”

The study is collecting long term health and life history data from Black women ages 25 to 55 who have not been previously diagnosed with cancer, aimed at informing prevention strategies and improving care and treatment outcomes.

According to the American Cancer Society, which is conducting the study, Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white woman. Mortality rates among Black women diagnosed before age 50 are 2-to-1 compared to white women.

Those statistics were something Austin had to confront head on. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, at age 37.

“For my family it wasn’t our first rodeo, but for me there was still the shock of getting diagnosed at 37,” Austin said.

Austin had several maternal relatives who had cancer, and subsequently began getting regular exams at age 22. Further testing revealed that she possesses the BRCA2 gene, the so-called "breast cancer gene." Since this confirmation, Austin has been very passionate about the importance of genetic testing and preventative care.

Austin said part of the VOICES campaign is representation in medical research as part of a larger push for health equity among Black women.

“When health equity is absent, we do see higher rates of preventable illnesses,” Austin said. “We see later diagnosis, poor outcomes and higher mortality. And since we're talking about Black women, it's particularly amongst the marginalized communities that we see these health equity issues as a consequence.”

Barriers to health equity span beyond just inaccessibility to care, Austin said. It can snowball into fear-based avoidance.

“It also leads to mistrust in health systems, lower engagement in prevention and research and greater long-term costs for families and communities,” Austin said. “So ultimately, if we have a lack of health equity, it affects not just individuals but the overall health of society.”

The stories of Black women are at the forefront of the VOICES initiative, but Austin does believe they are not alone.

“I think at this point in time, we're all facing the same challenges, I just think that it hits the minorities differently,” Austin said. “I think also depends on where you live... your ZIP codes and even incomes.”

Austin said subconscious bias among medical providers can also factor into quality of care. Numerous research studies have shown women's medical concerns are dismissed at higher rates than men. According to the American Cancer Society, about one third of Black women report experiencing racial discrimination during a doctor visit.

“I do think checking those biases is very, very important," Austin said. "I haven't had those issues, but I do know that it is there.”