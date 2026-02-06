Statewide: Mary Lincoln and spiritualism

Mary Lincoln experienced several personal tragedies. She lost two sons and her husband was assassinated. To cope, she turned to spiritualism. The use of mediums and seances to bring her comfort was later used as evidence of her "madness" and helped place her in a mental institution.

On this episode, we talk with author Jean Baker about Mary's search for comfort through spiritualism.

Also:

* Biographer John Meacham discusses Lincoln's decision making.

* Paul Simon Public Policy Institute Director John Shaw discusses statesmanship. What is it and is it in short supply?

* A report from Harvest Public Media on difficulties facing dairy farmers.

* Ben Howell reports on a new research study to explore alternative options to traditional substance use treatment for young people.

* Peter Medlin discovered two school districts have seen a big increase in homeless students. He investigated to find out why.