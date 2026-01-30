© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: ICE under scrutiny

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHeather Cherone
Published January 30, 2026 at 12:38 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

All eyes have been on Minnesota after two people were shot and killed by federal agents during immigration enforcement. The spotlight on ICE, CBP and DHS has caused the Trump Administration to respond with a chance in leadership on the ground and raised questions about the future of the President's plan.

We look at how it's being viewed in Chicago, the site of Operation Midway Blitz, and what it could mean going forward in the city.

Trump's federal mobilization of National Guard troops has proven costly, according to a new analysis. And Illinois has stayed busy filing lawsuits against the administration - about one per week on average. We also hear about the temporary Chicago casino failing to reach revenue targets.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight's senior reporter Heather Cherone.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Heather Cherone
See stories by Heather Cherone