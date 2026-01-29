Massey family responds after Sean Grayson sentencing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – After Sean Grayson was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the killing of Sonya Massey, surviving family spoke publicly to reporters. Immediately following the hearing, members of the Massey family described a mix of grief, relief, and even joy amid continued demand for accountability.

Grayson, 31, a former Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy, was convicted of second-degree murder in October for fatally shooting Massey, 36, inside her Springfield home in July 2024. Massey had called 9‑1‑1 seeking help, and prosecutors said she was unarmed and posed no threat when Greyson fired his weapon.

At the time, the case drew national attention for highlighting questions about police use of force and systemic accountability.

Massey’s father, speaking with reporters, described the moment as both a measure of justice and a reminder of unfinished work. “We prayed this would happen, that he would get the maximum sentence,” James Wilburn said.

Cliff Jones, an attorney for Massey’s family, called the sentence “another meaningful step toward justice,” emphasizing that “no one is above the law, and an unlawful use of force will carry meaningful consequences.”

Jones also noted the passage of the Sonya Massey Law, which strengthens police hiring standards in Illinois, saying it reflects broader recognition that failures in the system must be addressed to prevent future tragedies.

The sentencing marks a rare instance in which a law enforcement officer received the maximum sentence for killing a civilian, and advocates say it underscores the urgent need for stronger oversight, clear use-of-force standards, and meaningful consequences for violations.

While pleased with the judge’s decision, Wilburn said more punishment is needed. “I'll let you know that as her dad, I'd want (Grayson) prosecuted federally, too, so that when his sentence is up here in the state of Illinois, he can begin his federal sentence in the federal penitentiary.” He called for reforms that hold law enforcement accountable and protect the public rather than place people at risk.

For Massey’s family, the verdict is a small measure of accountability, but they say the loss of their loved one remains irreplaceable. The family reached an earlier $10 million settlement with Sangamon County in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The county is currently exploring mental health provider options to better assist police responders.

