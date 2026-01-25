© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Aurora University exhibit traces struggles and resilience of migrants through printmaking

Northern Public Radio | By Jay Weichun
Published January 25, 2026 at 6:40 PM CST
René Arceo
René Arceo

A new exhibit at the Schingoethe Center of Aurora University is now open. “Mapping Territories: The Art of Exile in Pilsen,” an exhibition showcasing diverse printmaking techniques including linocuts, etching, woodcuts, serigraphs and dry point.

The exhibition shares the work of 32 Pilsen-based printmakers demonstrating the social and political struggles migrants face and the resilient cultural neighborhood they create.
 

0126Pilsen.mp3
Rene Arceo is a Chicago-based artist, educator and curator. He spoke with WNIJ Community Correspondent Jay Weichun about the new exhibit.<br/>&nbsp;

 
The exhibition is open through May 15th, 2026 and features a family event on April 11th. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit aurora.edu/museum
Tags
Illinois Community Corps
Jay Weichun
Jay Weichun is a correspondent with WNIJ's Community Corps.
See stories by Jay Weichun