Rockford Education Association takes first legal step to authorize a strike

The Rockford Education Association voted this weekend to authorize a strike. According to a release from the Illinois Education Association, the vote came during all-member meeting. The vote gives the Rockford Education Association's bargaining team the authority to call a strike.



To legally go on strike, the Association would also need to give a 10-day intent to strike notice to Rockford Public School District 205, the regional superintendent and the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.



REA has been bargaining with the district since February. REA’s contract expired in July. In December, REA and the school district began working with a federal mediator during negotiations. On Dec. 22, the district issued its last, best offer.



District officials have posted details of the offer here.

In the matter of negotiations:

