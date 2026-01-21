Frigid forecast puts Central Illinois under Extreme Cold Watch on Thursday into Friday

Much of Central Illinois will be facing some extreme cold Thursday night into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

An extreme cold watch is in effect from Thursday night through Friday morning for McLean, Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Stark, Fulton and Knox counties. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 to 30 degrees below zero are possible.

That could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside.