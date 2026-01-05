ISU football team's title bid ends with wild OT loss

The Illinois State University football team’s unbelievable, improbable journey to a potential national championship nearly reached its final destination.

But the FCS Championship trophy eluded the Redbirds, as No. 2 Montana State scored on a wild fourth-down pass in overtime and converted the extra point kick as ISU absorbed a heartbreaking 35-34 defeat Monday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. It was the first overtime game in FCS Championship history.

ISU fought back again and again in the penalty-filled game, including a stiffer second-half defense, but the Bobcats’ earlier quick scores in response kept a comeback just out of reach.

Maddie Grindley / The Vidette ISU head coach Brock Spack walks off the field Monday night in Nashville.

ISU went for a game-winning field goal with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter, but Michael Cosentino’s kick was blocked and Montana State recovered. ISU scored quickly in overtime but missed the extra point. Montana State responded with a score — and their extra point sealed the win.

Redbird fans were outnumbered in Nashville but kept things noisy at key times in the game, contributing to numerous false-start calls against Montana State.

It was an improbable run to the title game for ISU, which became the only team in FCS history to win four-straight road games in the playoffs to advance to the national title game. Unseeded ISU’s playoff run included an upset over No. 1 North Dakota State.

This was the second time ISU coach Brock Spack has led the Redbirds to the FCS Championship. They lost to North Dakota State in the 2015 title game. Monday was his 64th birthday.

More photos from Monday's game: