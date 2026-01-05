ISU football team's title bid ends with wild OT loss

Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
2 of 12 — FCS Championship Football
Illinois State fans stand dejected after their team lost the FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Nashville.
George Walker IV / AP
3 of 12 — Image (54).jpeg
Quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse looks to pass during the first half of the FCS national championship game in Nashville on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, between Illinois State and Montana State.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
4 of 12 — FCS Championship Football
Illinois State running back Victor Dawson runs the ball against Montana State safety Bryant Meredith during the first half of the FCS Championship game Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Nashville.
George Walker IV / AP
5 of 12 — IMG_2111.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
6 of 12 — IMG_1772.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
7 of 12 — IMG_2240.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
8 of 12 — IMG_1678.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
9 of 12 — IMG_1637.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
10 of 12 — IMG_2257.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
11 of 12 — IMG_2266.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
12 of 12 — IMG_2388.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
The Illinois State University football team’s unbelievable, improbable journey to a potential national championship nearly reached its final destination.
But the FCS Championship trophy eluded the Redbirds, as No. 2 Montana State scored on a wild fourth-down pass in overtime and converted the extra point kick as ISU absorbed a heartbreaking 35-34 defeat Monday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. It was the first overtime game in FCS Championship history.
ISU fought back again and again in the penalty-filled game, including a stiffer second-half defense, but the Bobcats’ earlier quick scores in response kept a comeback just out of reach.
ISU went for a game-winning field goal with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter, but Michael Cosentino’s kick was blocked and Montana State recovered. ISU scored quickly in overtime but missed the extra point. Montana State responded with a score — and their extra point sealed the win.
Redbird fans were outnumbered in Nashville but kept things noisy at key times in the game, contributing to numerous false-start calls against Montana State.
It was an improbable run to the title game for ISU, which became the only team in FCS history to win four-straight road games in the playoffs to advance to the national title game. Unseeded ISU’s playoff run included an upset over No. 1 North Dakota State.
This was the second time ISU coach Brock Spack has led the Redbirds to the FCS Championship. They lost to North Dakota State in the 2015 title game. Monday was his 64th birthday.
More photos from Monday's game:
1 of 12 — IMG_2173.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
2 of 12 — IMG_1737.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
3 of 12 — IMG_2353.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
4 of 12 — IMG_1521.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
5 of 12 — IMG_2195.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
6 of 12 — IMG_2075.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
7 of 12 — IMG_1776.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
8 of 12 — IMG_2130.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
9 of 12 — IMG_2215.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
10 of 12 — IMG_2231.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
11 of 12 — IMG_2383.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
12 of 12 — IMG_2228.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.