Federal government grants license extension to Clinton nuclear plant

A federal agency has given the Clinton nuclear power plant another 20 years of life.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has renewed the operating license for both the Clinton and Dresden nuclear power plants in Illinois. Without the extension, the generating station in DeWitt County would have closed next year.

The energy company Constellation owns the plants. In August, Constellation announced an agreement with Facebook parent Meta to buy electricity generated by the Clinton Clean Energy Station for the next 20 years. Constellation says that makes the plant economically viable and preserves jobs and tax base in the region after state zero emission tax credits expire in May 2027.

“We are looking forward to many more years of collaboration with the Clinton Clean Energy Center,” said Clinton Mayor Helen Michelassi, in a Constellation news release. “We are so proud to have Constellation in our community and look forward to decades of impactful support for volunteer events and non-profit work to benefit the region.”

A consultant’s study for Constellation estimates the economic impact of the Clinton plant at $3.3 billion over two decades in the seven counties surrounding the plant including McLean.

The consultant said the plant supports 6,000 direct jobs and 500 indirect positions.

Constellation said it is spending more than $370 million to relicense the Clinton and Dresden plants, and install upgrades to increase efficiency, safety, and reliability.

“In the last 10 years, we’ve invested over $3 billion in our high-performing Illinois nuclear facilities to power the state’s economy with clean, reliable energy,” said Bryan Hanson, Constellation executive vice president and chief generation officer.

At Clinton, Constellation has put in two new auxiliary transformers, two advanced equipment chillers, and upgraded the condensate polisher system. The company said that offers “greater protection from component degradation.”

A union representing plant workers praised the federal decision.

“Constellation is ensuring decades of good union jobs while delivering reliable, carbon-free power. Our highly skilled members are proud to operate and maintain these plants safely every day,” said Sean McGarvey, president of North America’s Building Trades Union (NABTU).

Constellation owns 26 nuclear reactors in six states.