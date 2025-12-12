More snow for Central Illinois on Saturday; 4 to 6 inches expected

Another round of snowy weather is expected in Central Illinois this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Central Illinois from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The weather service said the Bloomington-Normal area could see 4 to 6 inches of new snow while the Peoria area is expected to get 3 to 5 inches, starting Saturday morning.

The snow is expected to begin Saturday morning and continue through the afternoon. Visibility could be reduced to a half-mile or less at time due to the falling snow. The weather service said highest snow accumulations are focused near the Interstate 74 corridor and areas south.

The Town of Normal has extended its snow parking ban until 3 p.m. Sunday. The City of Bloomington issued a new snow route parking ban starting at 7 a.m. Saturday and lasting until further notice.

The weather services advises to be prepared for slippery roads, to slow down and use caution while driving. It's part of a weather pattern that stretches from Montana across the upper Midwest and east to the Atlantic coast.

The snow will give way to sharply falling temperatures as artic air will persist for several days, according to the weather service. A Cold Weather Advisory will take effect from 8 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to fall to -5 on Saturday night with wind chills as low as -22. Sunday’s projected high temperature is 6.