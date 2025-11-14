© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Repairs on the way for Starved Rock State Park

Northern Public Radio | By Jenna Dooley
Published November 14, 2025 at 1:46 PM CST
Repairs will be made to retaining walls, bridges, stairways, and boardwalks. The project will also address erosion that has occurred throughout the park.
1 of 6  — 1000017199.jpg
Repairs will be made to retaining walls, bridges, stairways, and boardwalks. The project will also address erosion that has occurred throughout the park.
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ
Repairs will be made to retaining walls, bridges, stairways, and boardwalks. The project will also address erosion that has occurred throughout the park.
2 of 6  — 1000017190.jpg
Repairs will be made to retaining walls, bridges, stairways, and boardwalks. The project will also address erosion that has occurred throughout the park.
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ
Repairs will be made to retaining walls, bridges, stairways, and boardwalks. The project will also address erosion that has occurred throughout the park.
3 of 6  — 1000017201.jpg
Repairs will be made to retaining walls, bridges, stairways, and boardwalks. The project will also address erosion that has occurred throughout the park.
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ
Repairs will be made to retaining walls, bridges, stairways, and boardwalks. The project will also address erosion that has occurred throughout the park.
4 of 6  — 1000017203.jpg
Repairs will be made to retaining walls, bridges, stairways, and boardwalks. The project will also address erosion that has occurred throughout the park.
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ
Repairs will be made to retaining walls, bridges, stairways, and boardwalks. The project will also address erosion that has occurred throughout the park.
5 of 6  — 1000017200.jpg
Repairs will be made to retaining walls, bridges, stairways, and boardwalks. The project will also address erosion that has occurred throughout the park.
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ
Repairs will be made to retaining walls, bridges, stairways, and boardwalks. The project will also address erosion that has occurred throughout the park.
6 of 6  — 1000017210.jpg
Repairs will be made to retaining walls, bridges, stairways, and boardwalks. The project will also address erosion that has occurred throughout the park.
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ

Starved Rock State Park will undergo an $18 million improvement project over the next year.

Todd Strole is the assistant director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

He says the improvements will include repairs to retaining walls, bridges, stairways and boardwalks.

“Safety is a big part of this," he said Friday during a press conference outlining the project. "So that we don’t have people going 'off trail' randomly exploring.”

The project will also address erosion that has occurred throughout the park.

State officials stress that all operations will remain open during the repairs, but note that hikers might want to plan ahead before their next visit.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the park’s website and Facebook page in advance to confirm trail availability. Updates will be posted weekly.

Starved Rock is Illinois’ most visited state park, attracting more than 2 million visitors each year.
Tags
Illinois IPR
Jenna Dooley
Jenna Dooley has spent her professional career in public radio. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University and the Public Affairs Reporting Program at the University of Illinois - Springfield. She returned to Northern Public Radio in DeKalb after several years hosting Morning Edition at WUIS-FM in Springfield. She is a former "Newsfinder of the Year" from the Illinois Associated Press and recipient of NIU's Donald R. Grubb Journalism Alumni Award. She is an active member of the Illinois News Broadcasters Association and an adjunct instructor at NIU.
See stories by Jenna Dooley