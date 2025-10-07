© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Police: Motorcyclist killed after getting rear-ended near Goodfield

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published October 7, 2025 at 9:26 PM CDT
Police Fire Courts
WGLT
/
Staff

A motorcyclist died Tuesday near Goodfield after being rear-ended by a driver who was ticketed for their alleged role in the crash.

It happened around 5:57 p.m. Tuesday on Illinois 117 at Timberline Road, just north of Goodfield, the Woodford County sheriff's office said in a statement. The motorcyclist was northbound on 117 and slowing to turn onto Timberline when they were rear-ended, police said. The person was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car that hit the motorcycle was not injured. They were issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.

The motorcyclist's name has not yet been released.
Illinois
Ryan Denham
Ryan Denham is the digital content director for WGLT.
