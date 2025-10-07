Police: Motorcyclist killed after getting rear-ended near Goodfield

A motorcyclist died Tuesday near Goodfield after being rear-ended by a driver who was ticketed for their alleged role in the crash.

It happened around 5:57 p.m. Tuesday on Illinois 117 at Timberline Road, just north of Goodfield, the Woodford County sheriff's office said in a statement. The motorcyclist was northbound on 117 and slowing to turn onto Timberline when they were rear-ended, police said. The person was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car that hit the motorcycle was not injured. They were issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.

The motorcyclist's name has not yet been released.