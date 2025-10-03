© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: A show of force

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIChip Mitchell
Published October 3, 2025 at 11:50 AM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Armed agents in military fatigues patrolled downtown Chicago last weekend. The image sent a message as the Trump Administration continues with its immigration enforcement blitz. We discuss the impact the arrests and the threat of enforcement is having in the city.

Our panel also weighs in on the Chicago Bears latest effort to build a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights and what the team wants from taxpayers.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ reporter Chip Mitchell.
Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Chip Mitchell
See stories by Chip Mitchell