State Week: A show of force

Armed agents in military fatigues patrolled downtown Chicago last weekend. The image sent a message as the Trump Administration continues with its immigration enforcement blitz. We discuss the impact the arrests and the threat of enforcement is having in the city.

Our panel also weighs in on the Chicago Bears latest effort to build a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights and what the team wants from taxpayers.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ reporter Chip Mitchell.