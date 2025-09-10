Illinois elected leaders decry killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

The U.S. Congressional representatives whose districts include the Peoria area condemned political violence on Wednesday in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed at an outdoor speaking event at Utah Valley University, located about 45 minutes south of Salt Lake City.

Kirk was a close ally of President Trump and was the founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that advocates for conservative politics on college campuses and high schools.

In a social media post, 16th District U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., asked followers to join him in praying for Kirk and his family.

“The rise in political violence across our country is abhorrent. This vile attack on [Kirk] must be condemned in the strongest possible terms and justice must be served,” LaHood wrote on X.com.

LaHood later followed his post with a media statement saying political violence has become too common in the U.S.

“Charlie was a husband and father to two young children before anything else,” said LaHood. “He did not deserve to die because of his ideological views. Elected officials, the media, and we as Americans must hold ourselves to a higher standard and work to ease the political tensions that have embroiled our nation.”

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., also posted on X.com that his thoughts are with the Kirk family.

“I’m shocked at the political violence that took place in Utah today,” wrote the 17th District representative. “No matter our politics, everyone deserves to be safe. Violence is never the answer to political difference.”

Gov. JB Pritzker expressed similar sentiments in a pair of X.com posts, calling the attack “horrifying” and condemning the shooting.

“No one in this country should have to fear gun violence, whether they’re in class in high school or attending an event on a college campus,” wrote Pritzker.

Kirk visited Central Illinois in April, speaking to a large gathering of mostly college students outside Illinois State University’s Bone Student Center as part of what he called his “American Comeback Tour.”

Former Republican candidate for the Illinois State Senate and House, Desi Anderson, who has spoken several times with Turning Point USA students on the ISU campus, issued a statement that she’s “heartbroken” by news of Kirk’s death.

Anderson said Kirk had the rare ability to galvanize young people around common ideas and handle dissenting viewpoints with grace.

“Charlie Kirk’s courage and boldness and conviction to be a voice for the next generation especially the impact on our college campuses with individuals from all backgrounds and beliefs, including here at ISU, is what made him special,” Anderson said in a statement to WGLT.

National media reported late Wednesday that a person of interest was in custody, but has since been released.

Trump has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff until 6 p.m. Sunday to honor Kirk.

WGLT’s Lauren Warnecke contributed to this report.