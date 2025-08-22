State Week: Redistricting redux

Texas Democrats who fled to Illinois went back home where Republicans were ready to approve new congressional district boundaries. Meanwhile, California and other states are considering similar efforts. The redistricting free-for-all raises a lot of questions about representation and fairness.

Many see a better way. A group that includes some former Obama Administration officials unveiled a plan to change how Illinois draws districts. It's designed to reduce the politicization of the process. But it would take a constitutional amendment to make it happen.

And the Illinois Senate President faces a big fine from the state's Board of Elections.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Kent Redfield and the Chicago Tribune's Political Writer Dan Petrella.