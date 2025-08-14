Statewide: Electric bill shock

Many customers have seen their monthly power bills skyrocket this summer. The costs have doubled or more in some cases.

What caused the spike and is there relief in sight? We hear a report.

Also:

* A report from Dolton, a Chicago suburb, that is Pope Leo's hometown. His boyhood home is becoming a tourist attraction.

* With colleges and universities under financial pressure, one school in western Illinois is phasing out some programs. Jane Carlson reports.

* Ryan Denham talks with customers who are struggling to pay higher electric bills.

* Public Interest Research Group Director Abe Scarr discusses a jump in State Farm's homeowner's insurance rates.

* Julia Simon explains those who want to take advantage of government programs to upgrade to green technology need to hurry.

* Harshawn Ratanpal reports on a new framework that could change how we think about drought.

* Patricia Bradford introduces us to an 82-year-old man who has become a local favorite in eastern Illinois selling produce on the road side.

* What happens when someone is transferred from a maximum security prison to a less restrictive environment? A new class aims to help. Emily Hays brings us details.

* Colleen Holden tells about a measure on the governor's desk that could bring the first major public defense reform in decades.

* Rich Egger explains how the Illinois Arts Council is traveling the state as the agency celebrates its 60th anniversary.