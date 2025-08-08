© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Illinois messes with Texas

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIAlex Degman
Published August 8, 2025 at 12:06 PM CDT
A group of Texas Democratic legislators fled their home state and some took refuge in Illinois. The action was an attempt to prevent a vote on a new political map in Texas to benefit Republicans. The stunt gained national attention and put Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has defended their right to be here, in the national spotlight.

Also, Central Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood ended speculation he might run for the U.S. Senate by announcing a House reelection bid. And a new law is aimed at protecting the Mahomet Aquifer, a major drinking water source.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and IPR Statehouse Reporter Alex Degman.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Alex Degman
Alex Degman covers Illinois state government for Illinois Public Radio.
