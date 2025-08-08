© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
DeKalb School District opens new Dr. Leroy A. Mitchell Elementary School

Northern Public Radio | By Peter Medlin
Published August 8, 2025 at 4:08 PM CDT
On Friday, the DeKalb School District opened a brand-new school: Dr. Leroy A. Mitchell Elementary.

It’s named after DeKalb pastor and educator Dr. Leroy A. Mitchell, who spoke at the opening. Mitchell was the longtime director of Northern Illinois University’s CHANCE program.

“This is tremendous," he said. "Young people will be excited about coming to school and staying in school and learning. I'm grateful to have my father's name on this building. He would be pleased.”

The ceremony was the culmination of a multi-year, nearly $34 million renovation. DeKalb superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez says the new school is a response to the district’s needs.

“To reduce overcrowding, balance enrollment across our district, and ensure all children have access to a modern, welcoming, and safe learning environment," said the superintendent.

Over 400 students from Kindergarten through 5th grade will walk through the doors on the first day of school next week.

It's a STEAM school, complete with labs for hands-on projects. It also houses special education programming.

Mitchell sits in DeKalb’s north corridor or “Uptown” neighborhood, where over 30% of the district’s elementary-age kids live. The district says that means nearly all of the school’s general education students will live close enough to walk or bike.
