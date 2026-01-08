Sustain Rockford celebrates its tenth anniversary

Sustain Rockford is a grassroots initiative that began as a way for Rockford and its surrounding communities to protect its air, land, and water resources. 2026 marks the tenth anniversary of the organization’s work and mission. Sustain Rockford will celebrate the milestone with a party on January 14 at The Standard in downtown Rockford.

WNIJ host Jason Cregier was joined by Sustain Rockfords executive director, Brad Roos, ahead of the event. The two discussed the organization’s early beginnings, what makes the work special and what Sustain Rockford aims to accomplish in the future.

(This interview has been edited for clarity)

Jason Cregier: What are some of the challenges that Sustain Rockford has overcome, and what challenges will you need to overcome in the future?

Brad Roos: We have no money (laughs). We are run by volunteers and education is the biggest challenge we face. That means letting people know what is going on and what they can do to make our community more sustainable. It is an enormous task, but also an exciting one. People are incredibly positive in their response to the information we provide.

JC: Is there a network of community that provides Sustain Rockford with help and resources?

BR: Sustain Rockford is blessed to have some spectacular connections locally, statewide, and nationally. I do not know if you could call them “sister organizations” but we have strong sustainability connections with the city of Dubuque, Iowa, Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids in Michigan, and Madison, Wisconsin with Sustain Dane.

JC: What are the challenges of promoting sustainability in a growing community like Rockford, while also promoting its natural landscapes like the prairie and Rock River area?

BR: Illinois and the Rockford area are viewed by many as climate refuge locations. Many people find Illinois to be a little less vulnerable to weather extremes as our climate changes.

And that is not to say this area is immune to climate change, we just may be a little less vulnerable.

JC: Where does Sustain Rockford see itself in the next 10 years?

BR: Promoting waste reduction and composting. These are national and global trends that we would like to continue to promote around Rockford and Illinois.

JC: So, when, and where is the tenth anniversary bash for Sustain Rockford?

BR: Wednesday, January 14, at The Standard in downtown Rockford. It should be fun, and we will cast our vision for the future of Sustain Rockford. We will show how we need to reach out to youth, individuals and fire up this community.