State Week: The legacy of Michael Madigan

For decades, Michael Madigan was the main power broker in Illinois government. Along with his record-setting tenure as Illinois House Speaker, he also served as the state Democratic Party chair. Not much happened without his approval.

While Madigan had numerous accomplishments, he will also be remembered for his corruption conviction. He was sentenced June 13 to seven and a half years in prison and ordered to pay a $2.5 million fine.

On this episode, we look at Madigan's career and the case that brought him down. Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune's Ray Long, author of the book "The House that Madigan Built."