DeKalb Candidate Forum to be held March 9 at DeKalb Public Library
DeKalb Candidate Forum
March 9, 2025
DeKalb Public Library, Yusunas Room
Schedule:
1:45 Mayor
2:30 City Clerk
2:50 School Board
3:45 Township Supervisor
The doors open at 1:15. Forum begins at 1:45. The audience is invited to submit written questions for the candidates. The event will be moderated by WNIJ's Susan Stephens.
The consolidated election is on April 1.
Early voting begins on March 17.
The forum is organized by DeKalb Election Group and co-sponsored by DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak Street, DeKalb. A recording will be available at wnij.org