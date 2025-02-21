© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
DeKalb Candidate Forum to be held March 9 at DeKalb Public Library

Northern Public Radio
Published February 21, 2025 at 11:16 AM CST

DeKalb Candidate Forum

March 9, 2025

DeKalb Public Library, Yusunas Room

Schedule:

1:45 Mayor

2:30 City Clerk

2:50 School Board

3:45 Township Supervisor

The doors open at 1:15. Forum begins at 1:45. The audience is invited to submit written questions for the candidates. The event will be moderated by WNIJ's Susan Stephens.

The consolidated election is on April 1.

Early voting begins on March 17.

The forum is organized by DeKalb Election Group and co-sponsored by DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak Street, DeKalb. A recording will be available at wnij.org
