One dead and another person injured in morning crash on Interstate 74 near Goodfield

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published February 17, 2025 at 7:40 AM CST
One person is dead and another injured following a crash Monday morning on Interstate 74 near the Goodfield exit, authorities said.

That crash was reported just before 5 a.m. Monday. One eastbound vehicle reportedly hit a guard rail and then the overpass at the Goodfield exit, between Peoria and Normal. The male driver was dead at the scene.

A second vehicle then collided with the first vehicle stopped in the roadway. That second driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Eastbound I-74 was closed at the underpass as of 7:30 a.m. Traffic is still able to exit at Goodfield and is allowed to get right back on and continue eastbound. It is expected this will last until around 9:30 a.m., according to the Woodford County sheriff's department.

Police are investigating. The victim's name, age and residence has not yet been released.
Ryan Denham
Ryan Denham is the digital content director for WGLT.
