One dead and another person injured in morning crash on Interstate 74 near Goodfield

One person is dead and another injured following a crash Monday morning on Interstate 74 near the Goodfield exit, authorities said.

That crash was reported just before 5 a.m. Monday. One eastbound vehicle reportedly hit a guard rail and then the overpass at the Goodfield exit, between Peoria and Normal. The male driver was dead at the scene.

A second vehicle then collided with the first vehicle stopped in the roadway. That second driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Eastbound I-74 was closed at the underpass as of 7:30 a.m. Traffic is still able to exit at Goodfield and is allowed to get right back on and continue eastbound. It is expected this will last until around 9:30 a.m., according to the Woodford County sheriff's department.

Police are investigating. The victim's name, age and residence has not yet been released.