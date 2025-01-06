Local journalism tax credit application window opens

News organizations in Illinois can now apply to receive tax credits for journalists that were on their payroll in 2024.

The application opened last week, about one year after the state’s Local Journalism Task Force proposed multiple solutions to the “local journalism crisis,” including tax credit incentives.

Lawmakers approved the tax credit program last year as part of the fiscal year 2025 budget and included $5 million in funding. It applies to the 2024 tax year, and news outlets can apply on a first come, first served basis.

“Qualified” journalists must average 30-hour work weeks and be responsible for producing original news content, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce. Outlets can apply for up to $15,000 per journalist that was employed last year and an additional $10,000 for new hires that expanded the organization’s staff.

The news organization must also meet certain requirements that vary depending on what type of media it produces – television broadcast, radio, print or web.

If an outlet needs help applying for the tax credit or has questions, the Illinois Press Foundation and other journalist trade groups have organized informational webinars that will include legal and accounting experts.

Jeff Rogers, executive director of the IPF and founding editor at Capitol News Illinois, said in an email that the first webinar will be Tuesday, Jan. 7. For more information, contact Rogers at jrogers@capitolnewsillinois.com.

Rogers said training will be available to members of the Illinois Press Association, Illinois Broadcasters Association, nonprofit news organizations, digital media, hyperlocal neighborhood news outlets and more.

To apply for the tax credit program, visit the Illinois Department of Commerce’s website.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.