Woodford County state's attorney appointed to the 11th Judicial Circuit

WCBU | By Camryn Cutinello
Published August 23, 2024 at 2:36 PM CDT
Greg Minger will be the new resident circuit judge for Woodford County in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit.

Minger was appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court following the retirement of Judge Charles M. Feeney III. His appointment goes into effect Sept. 20, 2024 and lasts until Dec. 7, 2026.

Minger has been the Woodford County state’s attorney since 2011. Prior to that, he was an assistant state’s attorney in the Winnebago County State’s Attorney's Office.

His law degree is from Northern Illinois University.
Illinois
