© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protesters want delegates to be talking more about how to end Palestinian deaths in Gaza

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published August 21, 2024 at 3:02 PM CDT
Protesters have come to Chicago during the Democratic National Convention to call for an end to military aid to Israel.
Maria Gardner Lara
Kroesen (left) is one of the protesters from out of state who have come to Chicago during the Democratic National Convention to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to military aid to Israel.

Leer en español

In Chicago, a handful of anti-war protestors walked outside of the fenced perimeters of McCormick Place hoping to reach delegates.

Jane Kroesen says she’s a Quaker and part of Code Pink, which is a women’s organization against war.

"Last night," Kroesen said, "when the speeches were going on, we didn't hear anything about Palestine and the issues around the killing of children and families and bombing of hospitals and schools. It's very, very difficult to get our word to the delegates."

One of the members waved a large Palestinian flag for the few hotel guests and delegates walking outside of the perimeter. Others rested under a tree before they continued on.

The major protests are scheduled closer to the United Center, where the convention is being held.

Members of Rockford for Palestine are expected to be among the groups participating in those events.
Illinois
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
See stories by Maria Gardner Lara