Protesters want delegates to be talking more about how to end Palestinian deaths in Gaza

In Chicago, a handful of anti-war protestors walked outside of the fenced perimeters of McCormick Place hoping to reach delegates.

Jane Kroesen says she’s a Quaker and part of Code Pink, which is a women’s organization against war.

"Last night," Kroesen said, "when the speeches were going on, we didn't hear anything about Palestine and the issues around the killing of children and families and bombing of hospitals and schools. It's very, very difficult to get our word to the delegates."

One of the members waved a large Palestinian flag for the few hotel guests and delegates walking outside of the perimeter. Others rested under a tree before they continued on.

The major protests are scheduled closer to the United Center, where the convention is being held.

Members of Rockford for Palestine are expected to be among the groups participating in those events.

