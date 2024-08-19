Democratic convention roll call to be transformed into a Harris-Walz rally with DJ, music and surprise guests

Democratic convention planners aim to transform Tuesday’s roll call at the United Center into a first-of-its kind high-energy rally for presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, with the prime-time session featuring a DJ on the stage with music, lights and surprise guests, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned.

Vice President Harris and Walz, the Minnesota governor, arrive in Chicago on Sunday night already nominated in an Aug. 6 virtual vote, so planners want to turn the roll call into a made-for-television show capturing viewers on multiple platforms — some of whom might otherwise tune out a traditional roll call of 57 delegations.

The vibe, planners say, will be that of a celebration before the prime-time speakers take the stage. On Tuesday, speakers include former President Barack Obama and, the Sun-Times has confirmed, former first lady Michelle.

A convention spokesperson said “the experience is intended to be felt arena-wide while also providing compelling visuals for those tuning in from home, with infused music, lighting, visuals and special effects utilized throughout.”

There will be, the spokesperson said, “A diverse mix of storytellers — with elected officials from every level of government and big cities and small towns, delegates with compelling personal narratives and well-known local faces to the viewers back at home.”

Some part of the roll call will be done live, such as showing watch parties from remote locations. The DJ will play songs representing each delegation.

Delegates voted virtually, in a plan hatched when President Joe Biden was going to be the nominee, to avoid any potential Republican ballot access challenges in Ohio and possibly other states.

The last in-person convention was in 2016, and the 2024 roll call plan takes into account the pent-up demand for live floor action after the eight-year dry spell and the enthusiasm of backers across the country Harris has been able to generate in her almost month-old campaign.

In the few weeks Harris has been on the campaign trail — locking in the nomination after President Biden withdrew on July 21 — the vice president’s rallies have been drawing enormous numbers of supporters.

“The roll call is a beloved and time-honored tradition, and we’re proud to bring it back in a new and fun format,” said Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Committee chairman. “We look forward to using this convention to drive historic momentum behind the Harris-Walz ticket as we unify in our mission to defeat Donald Trump.”

The 2020 gathering was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual “Roll Call Across America” was one of the biggest hits of the convention. It was a pre-produced slick video package starring delegates in their home states and territories casting votes, often from meaningful places — and telling why it was important for Biden to be elected.

The essential elements of a traditional roll call will be there Tuesday night, with some custom touches. Delaware will cast the first votes, in homage to Biden. The rest will be in almost alphabetical order, with Minnesota and California — the home states of the nominees — going last.