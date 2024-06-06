Statewide: An unexpected side effect - Ozempic babies

Ozempic is in a family of drugs called “Glucagon-like peptide 1” or GLP-1. They have been shown to help with weight loss.

But more people are saying there is another side effect - pregnancy. There are reasons why the drugs may boost fertility. We discuss the rise of Ozempic babies and potential concerns.

Also:

* Jane Carlson reports on a child who suffered severe head trauma at daycare when he was only two years old. He needs round the clock care. Now Pierson Eaker is nearing his teenage years and his needs are changing.

* We visit with Augustana College's first graduate from its prison education program.

* Lizzy McGrevy, Side Effects Public Media’s community engagement specialist, spoke with Managing Editor Farah Yousry about the rise of so-called "Ozempic babies."

* Adriana Cardona Maguigad takes us to two Chicago neighborhoods where newly arrived asylum seekers are adapting.

* Mawa Iqbal investigates why a measure known as "Karina's bill" has failed to move in the legislature despite bipartisan support.

* Peter Medlin tells us about college and career pathway endorsements.

Yvonne Boose Some of the competitors, organizers and models of the 'Barberess Battle Royale" competition.

* Yvonne Boose reports on a competition to highlight a certain type of barber.

* Rich Egger brings us details on Western Illinois University delaying the search for a new president.

* Kim Schofield interviews a professor who is making music with cicadas.

* And while much of the state is hearing cicadas loud and clear, some Chicago residents are left out. Experts say it's likely to stay that way.

* Harvest Public Media's Kate Grumke reports on bio-char, which involves burying carbon in the ground. it could help agriculture meet climate goals.